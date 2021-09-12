Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,821. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $27.12 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.