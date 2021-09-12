Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,821. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

