Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.83, indicating a potential upside of 260.92%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 16.52 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -4.43 Inhibrx $12.89 million 100.23 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -11.33

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -394.17% -69.42% -26.31% Inhibrx -742.82% -114.87% -56.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

