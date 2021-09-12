Reviewing Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) & Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical $2.92 billion 3.96 $708.99 million $1.43 15.73 Atea Pharmaceuticals $48.63 million 48.68 -$10.95 million ($0.51) -56.08

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Atea Pharmaceuticals. Atea Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ono Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ono Pharmaceutical and Atea Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Atea Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.93%. Given Atea Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atea Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Atea Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical 24.24% 12.44% 10.71% Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Atea Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors. It also provides GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; ONOACT injections for tachyarrhythmia; STAYBLA tablets for overactive bladder; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; CORALAN for treatment of chronic heart failure; and RECALBON tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, the company is developing products for colorectal, esophageal, gastric or esophago-gastric junction, small and non-small cell lung, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, biliary tract, hematologic, and head and neck cancers; hepatocellular, urothelial, and virus positive/negative solid carcinoma; glioblastoma; multiple myeloma; malignant pleural mesothelioma; solid tumors; central nervous system, primary testicular, and lymphoplasmacytic; acute myeloid leukemia; melanoma; primary macroglobulinemia; chronic heart failure; Parkinson's disease; structural damage of the joints in rheumatoid arthritis; polymyositis/dermatomyositis; osteoarthritis; enthesopathy; pemphigus; celebral infarction; acromegaly; thrombosis; and autoimmune disease. The company has research and option agreement with Numab Therapeutics AG. Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, an oral purine nucleoside prodrug product candidate, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of dengue; AT-787, a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of AT-527 and AT-777 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and AT-889, an investigational, second-generation nucleoside pyrimidine prodrug and other compounds for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus. It has a Roche License Agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. for development and commercialization related to AT-527 outside of the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

