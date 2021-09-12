Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,848,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $305,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.