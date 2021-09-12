Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

