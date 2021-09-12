Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,864 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Livent were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 11.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $187,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Livent by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Livent stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

