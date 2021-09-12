Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.41 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 17.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 27.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $273,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,711 in the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

