Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,429 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 95.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,485 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

