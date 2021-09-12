Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,617 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Barnes Group worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

