Rise (RISE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $465,306.42 and $110.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 184,730,163 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

