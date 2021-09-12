Robert W. Baird Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $485.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.33.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.63. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

