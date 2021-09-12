Robert W. Baird Trims REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Target Price to $22.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

REVG opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in REV Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in REV Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

