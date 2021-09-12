Robust Token 1-Day Volume Tops $34,529.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $30.64 or 0.00066893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $34,529.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00129709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00182555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.05 or 1.00048128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.93 or 0.07257328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00956234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,856 coins and its circulating supply is 34,406 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

