Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $34.74 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

