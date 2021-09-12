Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,602 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 21.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.