Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,864 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $103.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80.

