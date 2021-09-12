Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 22,074 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,074 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $35,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 144,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,733 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

