Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 59,833 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.08% of Merit Medical Systems worth $38,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.