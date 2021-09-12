Rockley Photonics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 18,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 802% compared to the average volume of 2,073 call options.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKLY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

