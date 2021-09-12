Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 340 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 340 target price by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

