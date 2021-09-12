Rose F. Rogers Sells 2,500 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DCO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter worth $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 416.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

