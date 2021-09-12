Rose F. Rogers Sells 2,500 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE DCO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.64.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ducommun
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
