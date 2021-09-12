Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.81 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.