Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

