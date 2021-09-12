Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKR. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.32.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,536 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,278,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.