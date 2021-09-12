Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 96 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $133.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

