Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBU opened at $67.80 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

