Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $199.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.80 and its 200 day moving average is $169.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

