Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $124,465,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

