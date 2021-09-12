Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.24 Million Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

