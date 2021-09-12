Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Rogers worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Rogers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $194.55 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.28.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.