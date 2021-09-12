Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $589,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,322 shares in the company, valued at $86,963,204.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $591,920.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $677,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in XPEL by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in XPEL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

