SAFE2 (SAFE2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00184266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.71 or 0.99888625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.45 or 0.07284154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.74 or 0.00960786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

