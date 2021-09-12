Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SFSHF opened at $16.49 on Friday. Safestore has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

