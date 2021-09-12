Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SZGPY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

