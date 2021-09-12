Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

