SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $352.82 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.14.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.