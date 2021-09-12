SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $352.82 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.14.
In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
