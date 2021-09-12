Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 158,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,085. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.