Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 158,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,085. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

