Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,450. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.