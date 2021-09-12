Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 333,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,335. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46.

