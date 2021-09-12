Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

SCRYY stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

