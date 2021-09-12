Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Cut to “Hold” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Score Media and Gaming stock opened at C$44.05 on Thursday. Score Media and Gaming has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

