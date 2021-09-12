Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 3,734 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

ABBV opened at $106.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.