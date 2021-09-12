Scott & Selber Inc. Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

RTX opened at $83.00 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

