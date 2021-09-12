ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.00 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.00 million and $836.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00072285 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00132197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00166057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,421,893 coins and its circulating supply is 37,738,282 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

