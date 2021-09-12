Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEE. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. 709,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.