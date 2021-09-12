Secret Price Tops $2.30 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $160.44 million and $5.60 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00005025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

