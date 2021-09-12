SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $19.56 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

