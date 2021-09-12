Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $101,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $628,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

