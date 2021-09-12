Securian Asset Management Inc Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

